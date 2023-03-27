BRPD identifies officers killed in chopper crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two officers who died when a department helicopter crashed near Port Allen Sunday. The victims were identified as Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, “their heroism, sacrifice, and devotions to public service will never be forgotten.” The governor asked the state to join him in praying for their families.

In 2019, both men were recognized as the department’s “Officers of the Month.”

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Sgt. David Poirrier (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

At the time those awards were given, the department said both men “are licensed helicopter pilots and trained tactical flight officers who patrol the skies of Baton Rouge on a nightly basis. They assist uniform patrol officers in their daily activities and play a major role in capturing fleeing suspects during active pursuits.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department released the following statement about the fallen officers:

Baton Rouge Police Officers, Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in the Port Allen area. Both officers were assisting uniformed officers in a vehicle pursuit when the helicopter crashed. Sgt. David Poirrier is a 17-year BRPD Veteran who was currently assigned to the Air Support Unit. Cpl. Scotty Canezaro is a 16-year BRPD Veteran who was currently assigned to the Air Support Unit. Flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor the life and legacy of both officers at Baton Rouge Police Department’s Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Highway. The public is asked to continue to lift the families and loved ones of our fallen officers up in prayer during this very difficult time. Additional details, such as service arrangements, will be shared as they become available.

Sg.t David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials added.

Law enforcement officers escorted the bodies of the two Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash and officials provided a few more details.

The men were in the chopper assisting with a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning, sources tell WAFB-TV. When the chase entered another parish, the pilots were eventually called off of the pursuit. Their aircraft crashed as they were flying back to Baton Rouge, sources said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary cause of the crash Monday. The FAA report says the “aircraft tail rotor struck and tree and crashed inverted in a field.” The investigation into the crash continues and the FAA will determine if the aircraft had any mechanical or other issues that contributed to the crash.

Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter (WAFB)

Poirrier was promoted to Sergeant earlier this month. He made headlines in March of 2022 when he and another officer were in a BRPD helicopter and spotted a missing baby from the air. The eight-month-old was in a wooded area off Hooper Road.

Poirrier worked for the Denham Springs Police Department from 1999 to 2006. In 2002, he was named “Officer of the Year” by that department. Current Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker says he was hired around the same time as Poirrier and the two frequently worked together. “He was a highly-valued employee here,” Walker said. “He was a high-energy, motivated employee. He did a lot of proactive police work.”

At the time of his 2002 award, then Denham Springs Police Chief Jeff Wesley said Poirrier had distinguished himself as a “true professional.” Prior to being hired in Denham Springs, Poirrier worked for the Springfield Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Canezaro frequently visited places like schools and daycare centers to show young people his police helicopter and explain the workings of the BRPD Air Patrol Division.

