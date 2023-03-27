Bossier City police investigate possible shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating a possible shooting.

The investigation centered Sunday night in the area of Joannes Street at East 3rd Street.

Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area at that location.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips website.

People with iOS devices also can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store. All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

There are no caller IDs, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies and no saved IP addresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

