Bossier City police investigate possible shooting

Orange cones, crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off area
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at East 3rd Street in Bossier City on the night of March 26, 2023.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Doug Warner
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating a possible shooting.

The investigation centered Sunday night in the area of Joannes Street at East 3rd Street.

Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area at that location.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips website.

People with iOS devices also can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store. All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

There are no caller IDs, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies and no saved IP addresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

