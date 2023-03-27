Another great day to get outside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 50s and just some passing clouds. We could see some patchy areas of fog develop so watch out for this as you head into work and school.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Overall it should be another fantastic day to get outside!

Later tonight, a weak disturbance and cold front will arrive from the west and this could bring a few showers and storms, especially along and south of I-20.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see more cloud cover and it will turn slightly cooler with highs generally in the low to mid 70s.

Another warming trend begins Thursday and continues Friday ahead of our next cold front with highs returning to the low 80s in many areas. With a south breeze, moisture will also increase setting the stage for our next round of storms by the end of the week.

Right now, Friday is the day to watch for the best chance of storms as the main cold front moves through. It looks like some severe weather will be possible with this but the greater chances appear to be north of the ArkLaTex.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

