4 people shot in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Four people have been shot in Minden, authorities say.

Law enforcement sources say one or two of the wounded were flown to the hospital.

The shooting occurred the night of Sunday, March 26 at Ewell Park Recreation Center.

Multiple Minden police officers and Webster sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

