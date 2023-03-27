Getting Answers
4 people shot in Minden

Authorities say 1 or 2 flown to the hospital
Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Four people have been shot in Minden, authorities say.

Law enforcement sources say one or two of the wounded were flown to the hospital.

The shooting occurred the night of Sunday, March 26 at Ewell Park Recreation Center.

Multiple Minden police officers and Webster sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

LSU players and coaches celebrate after beating Miami to advance to the Final Four.
LSU women's basketball celebrates advancing to Final Four (Raw)