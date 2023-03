WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Two people managed to escape from a house fire in Waskom Saturday night (March 25).

It happened Saturday night in the 700 block of Lake Road. A neighbor says the two people inside made it out safely.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started.

Two people escaped from a house fire in Waskom, Texas on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Viewer)

