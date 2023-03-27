Getting Answers
14 shot, 1 dead after violent weekend in Shreveport

By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport had a dangerous weekend, with three shootings leaving 14 people injured and one dead.

The first shooting occurred on Friday, March 24 at 10:56 p.m. in the 1800 block of Logan Street. SPD says a group of people were holding a cookout in a garage, when gunfire came from an unknown source. Seven people were injured.

On Saturday, March 25 at 1:44 a.m., people were waiting at the intersection of Texas Street and Market Street when a silver car pulled up. Officials say several men stepped out of the vehicle and began to fire rifles. Five people were injured and one person was fatally shot. Nineteen-year-old Devin Owen Porter Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting on a second-degree murder charge. He is now booked at the Caddo Correctional Center.

In addition to the murder charge, he also faces one count each of:

  • being a felon in possession of a firearm,
  • illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities,
  • aggravated flight from an officer (felony),
  • illegal possession of stolen things,
  • aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and,
  • resisting an officer.

Porter’s bonds total $1.208 million.

A man was found shot on Fairfield Avenue at 8:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Police on the scene said he might have been behind the wheel of a car that was parked down the dead-end street. A door was open and its lights still were on. At 8:35 p.m. the same night, dispatch records show a report of gunfire on Marshall Street between I-20 W and Franklin Street. While occurring around the same time, it has not been confirmed that the shootings are related.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux responded to the violence on March 25. He says he has asked SPD and other departments to increase their number of cameras in violent crime areas. He has also called on the power of the U.S. Government to investigate criminal conspiracies that fall under the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The City believes that many of the recent violent activities could fall under the RICO statute, which carries extremely stiff penalties.

RICO violations include:

  • Murder
  • Robbery
  • Dealing with a controlled substance or listed chemicals

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

