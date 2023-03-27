1 shot at Alexis Park Apartments in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened March 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Loreco Street at the Alexis Park Apartments.

One person was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how serious that person’s injuries are at this time.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

