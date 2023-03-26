Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Viewers gather for Defenders of Liberty Air Show

By Tamer Knight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - The Defenders of Liberty Air Show kicked off the first day of the weekend long event at Barksdale air force Base on Saturday, March 25.

The event showcases some of the latest but also historic, military and civilian aircrafts.

Caption

“Well, it’s a great opportunity for us to view what our military forced can do, especially aviation and the base, which is considered one of the best in the country. The Blue Angels, they have popularity all over the country,” said one of the attendees.

The air show is known to bring many people to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“It couldn’t be a more beautiful day to come to an air show, and it’s just a great chance to see. Basically, you walk in here, and you see America.”

The show hosted a number of aerobatic tricks that kept viewers on their toes.

Barksdale officials closed their gates to the public after announcing the show was filled to capacity. The show will continue on Sunday, March 26 with gates opening to the public starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured; DDA releases statement
police sirens generic photo
Drive-by shooting during cook-out leaves 7 injured
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
File image
Child killed in Oil City wreck identified
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Elections results in Louisiana for March 25
Organization in Shreveport holds emergency discussion on violence
Organization in Shreveport holds emergency discussion on violence
Day 1 of Defenders of Liberty Air Show
Day 1 of Defenders of Liberty Air Show
6 injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured; DDA releases statement