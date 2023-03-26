Viewers gather for Defenders of Liberty Air Show

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - The Defenders of Liberty Air Show kicked off the first day of the weekend long event at Barksdale air force Base on Saturday, March 25.

The event showcases some of the latest but also historic, military and civilian aircrafts.

“Well, it’s a great opportunity for us to view what our military forced can do, especially aviation and the base, which is considered one of the best in the country. The Blue Angels, they have popularity all over the country,” said one of the attendees.

The air show is known to bring many people to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“It couldn’t be a more beautiful day to come to an air show, and it’s just a great chance to see. Basically, you walk in here, and you see America.”

The show hosted a number of aerobatic tricks that kept viewers on their toes.

Barksdale officials closed their gates to the public after announcing the show was filled to capacity. The show will continue on Sunday, March 26 with gates opening to the public starting at 9 a.m.

