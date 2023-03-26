Shreveport man accused of murder

Getting Answers
His bonds total $1.208 million
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and resisting an officer, booking records show.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and a half dozen other charges in connection with a shooting, booking records show.

Devin Owen Porter Jr. remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 19-year-old was booked at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, March 26.

In addition to the murder charge, he also faces one count each of:

  • being a felon in possession of a firearm,
  • illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities,
  • aggravated flight from an officer (felony),
  • illegal possession of stolen things,
  • aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and,
  • resisting an officer.

His bond on the murder charge has been set at $1 million. Bonds on his other charges total $208,000.

Online records show Porter was arrested by Shreveport police at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, March 25 and at 5:05 a.m. the same day.

“On listed date and time, officers responded to listed location in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, victims where (sic) treated and transported to area hospital,” reads the narrative on the arrest record.

“During investigation, the suspect was identified on surveillance. Once the suspect was located, he was found to be in possession of the weapons used in the shooting.”

Porter was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 6:07 a.m. Saturday and later transferred to Caddo Correctional.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to authorities for further details about Porter’s arrest and is still awaiting their response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

