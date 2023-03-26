Organization holds discussion on violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 25, a Shreveport organization called PIPES hosted a city-wide discussion of violence in the city.

The discussion was held at 3 p.m. at Davis Raines center located at 2920 Round Grove Ln in Shreveport.

A discussion was held to talk about violence in Shreveport. (ksla)

KSLA’s Domonique Benn was a panelist for the discussion.

PIPES stands for priorities, intentions and practical exchanges. The program was created to deter criminal behavior and recidivism through inspiration and cultural change.

