Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car during a police pursuit, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) - A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in the San Francisco Bay Area during a police pursuit, authorities said Friday.

A 20-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash Thursday but was later arrested, Hercules police Chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda began to accelerate, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene. Her two boys were taken to a hospital, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured; DDA releases statement
police sirens generic photo
Drive-by shooting during cook-out leaves 7 injured
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
File image
Child killed in Oil City wreck identified
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and left...
Family of chocolate factory worker waits for news after explosion
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Elections results in Louisiana for March 25