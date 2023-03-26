Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who allegedly pointed what was later determined to be a replica rifle at police has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall on Saturday.

On Mar. 25 at about 11:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department received reports of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle walking in the middle of the road in the downtown area, according to a release from the Marshall Police Department.

Officers made contact with the man and repeatedly ordered him to drop the rifle, but he refused and allegedly pointed the weapon at the officers, resulting in the officers shooting in self-defense, the release said. The officers immediately began rendering first aid, and EMS was summoned, police said. The man was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Marshall for treatment.

He was later identified as Shimon Faggett, 43, and remains hospitalized, the release stated.

Investigation later revealed that the weapon carried by the subject was a replica and not a functioning firearm, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Chief Cliff Carruth has requested the DPS Texas Rangers investigate the incident as part of the department’s policy, and the Marshall Police Department is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is leading the crime scene investigation in coordination with the Texas Rangers.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

