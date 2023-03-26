A few storms this evening; Quiet to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! So some cloud cover has draped over the ArkLaTex, not a big deal. In fact, it likely made it easier to see the last bit of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow! On a more serious note, we are tracking some thunderstorms in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex, south of I-20, some of which have been severe. The potential for large hail is the biggest threat, but we cannot rule out a quick spin-up tornado as there is a tornado watch in place for the southern zones until 7 PM. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s for overnight lows. The storms will taper off before the sun completely sets.

Tomorrow will be nice and quiet. Not much else to say, really, about Monday. Temperatures are likely to increase to the 80-degree mark once again with plenty of sunshine. The sun will not be wall-to-wall so we’ll see some cloud cover too, but it won’t bring the day down at all. There is a slight chance for a quick morning shower, but I wouldn’t worry about it. Tomorrow night, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s once again.

Rain chances move in late this coming week in the form of our next weather maker. Rain chances ramp up late Thursday and are present through the day Friday. It looks, at least as of now, that rain chances will continue into Saturday. It is too early to discuss severe factors but right now, it is not looking like a severe situation. We will continue to monitor this system in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.