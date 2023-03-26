Elections results in Louisiana for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, March 25 is Election Day in Louisiana. Click here to see results.
Election day voting hours were from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KSLA kept up with voter results for the following parishes:
- Caddo - Shreveport city marshal, Fire District 6 millage continuation, and Fire District 6 service charge renewal
- Bossier - Haughton police and fire millage
- DeSoto - District 7 millage continuation
- Natchitoches - Fire District 7 millage renewal
- Webster - Member of school board for District 9 and parish wide library millage
