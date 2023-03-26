Elections results in Louisiana for March 25

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, March 25 is Election Day in Louisiana. Click here to see results.

Election day voting hours were from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KSLA kept up with voter results for the following parishes:

Caddo - Shreveport city marshal, Fire District 6 millage continuation, and Fire District 6 service charge renewal

Bossier - Haughton police and fire millage

DeSoto - District 7 millage continuation

Natchitoches - Fire District 7 millage renewal

Webster - Member of school board for District 9 and parish wide library millage

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.