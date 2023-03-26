Getting Answers
Elections results in Louisiana for March 25

(Live 5)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, March 25 is Election Day in Louisiana. Click here to see results.

Election day voting hours were from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KSLA kept up with voter results for the following parishes:

  • Caddo - Shreveport city marshal, Fire District 6 millage continuation, and Fire District 6 service charge renewal
  • Bossier - Haughton police and fire millage
  • DeSoto - District 7 millage continuation
  • Natchitoches - Fire District 7 millage renewal
  • Webster - Member of school board for District 9 and parish wide library millage

