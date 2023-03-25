KSLA honors Vita Riner for Women’s History Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Throughout the month of March, KSLA is honoring women who have made an impact in the community.

On Friday, March 24, KSLA’s Biskie Duncan spoke with Vita Riner, creator of Vita Latina Magazine, La Invasora radio and 318 Latino. She is also a voice of the Latino community in the ArkLaTex.

Riner came to the United States in 2002. She met her husband at an airport, and that’s what brought her to the U.S. He was in the Air Force, which brought Vita to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Riner has been a bridge for the Latino community and the American community, and she’s broken down a lot of barriers to bring people together.

During this time, Vita poured her heart into everything she does, creating connections between our area and the Hispanic community through the work that she does.

Thousands of stories have been shared with Vita Latina magazine, but for Riner, that wasn’t enough. She started La Invasora radio in 2007 to provide more Hispanic representation and create businesses in our area.

“What I can tell you about Vita Riner is that she is a connector, and she knows how to connect people and help engage people. And so, she has brought her community, the Hispanic-Latino community, to the forefront,” Bossier Chamber Commerce President Lisa Johnson said.

“She’s done everything from helping them find property, to helping them navigate the permit process and such. Then of course, marketing those businesses as well, so they can be successful when they open. She just had her hands in so many different projects and social type services, especially for the Hispanic community,” President of State Fair of Louisiana Chris Giordano said.

Vita thrives behind the scenes and constantly brings massive events that showcase the best of the ArkLaTex.

“She has certainly helped us out at the State Fair of Louisiana and grown our Hispanic audience at the fair exponentially. It keeps growing each year,” Giordano said.

And even though you see Vita working everywhere and helping everyone it’s hard to catch her long enough to give her credit.

Rosalba Quiroz with the Diocese of Shreveport said this about Vita:

Although a private and conservative person she has been a shining star and that Bossier-Shreveport and surrounding communities. Whatever she sets her mind to, whether small or huge she accomplishes and makes it shine with joy.

While she doesn’t like the spotlight, Vita’s work and heart shine too bright to be ignored.

