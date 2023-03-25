Getting Answers
Victim shot multiple times on West 59th Street identified

(Source: MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting victim that died from multiple gunshot wounds has been identified.

On Sunday, March 19th, around 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department discovered a man on the floor of a home shot multiple times on West 59th Street.

The man later died from his injuries at 3:51 a.m. at a local hospital and now has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office as Steve Graham, Sr., 58.

An autopsy was authorized.

PREVIOUS STORY:
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds

A man was found on the floor with multiple deadly gunshot wounds.

