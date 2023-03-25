Suspect wanted after attempted arrest, fight with trooper on I-30

Texarkana, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is on the run after escaping arrest on Interstate 30.

On March 24, the Arkansas State Police (ASP) are looking for a man following an attempted arrest of Ezequiel Duran-Escuadra, 26.

During a routine traffic stop, an ASP trooper attempted to make an arrest around the two-mile marker on Interstate 30 in Texarkana. The suspect got into a physical altercation with the trooper before fleeing on foot near Trinity school, north of Interstate 30.

The trooper was not injured in the altercation.

Several law enforcement agencies joined in the search around 10 a.m.

