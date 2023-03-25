Getting Answers
A sunny Sunday; Storms possible tomorrow afternoon

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex with sunny skies galore and very warm temperatures. What a great way to spend the first half of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow! Temperatures will get chilly tonight, but this evening will be beautiful if you have any Saturday evening plans. Overnight lows will eventually drop to the low-50s and upper-40s, the clear skies allowing for quick cooling.

Tomorrow, the second half of the Airshow, will see plenty of sunshine at least at the start. Cloud cover will begin building tomorrow afternoon and there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two hitting Barksdale Air Force Base, but it will be short-lived if it happens. Highs in the low-80s are expected once again. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-50s.

Sunny skies continue Monday with a slight shower chance early in the morning. Temperatures are going to stay in the 70s or higher this entire week. Our next weather maker will move in Thursday or Friday of this week, which is a little too far our to discuss at this time.

