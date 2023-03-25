Sunny Saturday with shower chances tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a beautiful start to the weekend across the ArkLaTex with sunny skies all around. Highs today will reach near the 80-degree mark with the sunshine continuing all day. Low humidity will allow for a comfortable afternoon as well. If you are heading to the Defenders of Liberty Airshow, don’t forget the sunscreen! Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s.

Tomorrow, sunny skies to start but clouds will increase going into the afternoon. We are expecting some showers and storms during the afternoon hours, affecting the southern zones more than anyone else. Some showers and storms may make it near the Base but hopefully will be nothing but a minor inconvenience. Highs will reach the low and mid-70s.

Rain chances stay pretty low until late next week when our next weather maker moves into the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are going to stay near or slightly above average for the foreseeable future.

