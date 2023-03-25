Getting Answers
Shreveport city marshal candidate: Grayson Boucher

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin spoke with the Shreveport city marshal candidates throughout the week.

KSLA heard from Shreveport’s interim city marshal James Jefferson on March 23. Now, we’re speaking with candidate Grayson Boucher on March 24.

Boucher has served on the Shreveport city council for almost five years.

“The main motivation was I love Shreveport I think there needs to be some changes in the marshal’s office and I think I’ve got the experience both legislatively and administratively,” Boucher said.

Not only is he a city councilman, but Boucher was chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

“I had approached the formal marshal, my good friend, Charlie Caldwell, who unfortunately died in an accident and told him this is something that I might be interested in doing,” Boucher said.

Boucher served as a fire chief for eleven years in Caddo parish. He says he was inspired to run for city marshal because he wants to continue helping Shreveport.

“Something just hit me and said, ‘I really need to run for this office,’ so I contemplated on not running for city council again, but I was unopposed, and I want to be able to help Shreveport one way or the other,” Boucher said.

If elected, he plans to take a 25% pay cut in order to implement new programs.

“I think the biggest thing is, I’m going to take a twenty-five percent pay cut in order to start some new programs that will help with de-escalation,” Boucher said.

He says those new programs would help lower crime and gun violence in Shreveport. Boucher says his experience sets him apart from other candidates.

‘I plan to go to the staff meetings. I plan to go to the council meetings, which our current interim city marshal doesn’t do. I’ve got over 30 years of experience in public safety and public service. There’s no other candidate running that has that.”

