SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 24, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a report of shots fired.

The shooting occurred at Logan Street at Norma Avenue and Sycamore Street. At 11 p.m., 11 police units were at the scene.

At this time, it’s unknown how many people were shot.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.