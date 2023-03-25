Getting Answers
Firefighters gather for 3rd annual Caddo Cooker Fire Days training event

Dozens of firefighters gathered Friday, March 24 to participate in a training event hosted by Caddo Parish Fire District 4.
By Angelia Allen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of firefighters gathered Friday, March 24 to participate in a training event hosted by Caddo Parish Fire District 4.

The third annual Caddo Cooker Fire Days Training Event will continue March 25 at 8240 Colquitt Rd. in Keithville, La.

“Bringing this in, it gives our guys an opportunity to do their best. My family lives in this fire district. I want the best firefighters if needed,” said Joshua Jamboe, a firefighter and public safety trainer.

Firefighters from all over the region got some intense training in Keithville, La. on Friday,...
Firefighters from all over the region got some intense training in Keithville, La. on Friday, March 24, 2023.(KSLA)
