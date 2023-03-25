Getting Answers
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured

Downtown Shreveport from I-20
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting on Texas Street, downtown, leads to several injured and one fighting for their life.

On March 25, at 1:44 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at the Texas Street and Market Street intersection.

When officers arrived they discovered that the victims were waiting at the intersection when a silver car pulled up and several men stepped out of the vehicle and began to fire rifles. Several shots were fired by the suspects. Three men and three women were shot, and the suspects fled the scene.

All victims were transported to a local hospital, and one man is fighting for his life from life-threatening injuries.

A possible suspect was taken into custody later from an unrelated incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

