Child killed in Oil City wreck identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A small toddler of only 4-years-old died due to a single-vehicle accident in Oil City.

On March 24, at 4:15 p.m., a single-vehicle wreck occurred on the 8900 block of Belcher Oil City Road. The wreck resulted in the death of a young child.

On March 25, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified a child who died due to the wreck as Kylon Stromile Jr., 4.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

