Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Child killed in Oil City wreck identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A small toddler of only 4-years-old died due to a single-vehicle accident in Oil City.

On March 24, at 4:15 p.m., a single-vehicle wreck occurred on the 8900 block of Belcher Oil City Road. The wreck resulted in the death of a young child.

On March 25, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified a child who died due to the wreck as Kylon Stromile Jr., 4.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
police sirens generic photo
Drive-by shooting during cook-out leaves 7 injured
6 injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides

Latest News

Man runs from Arkansas State Police after attempted arrest
Suspect wanted after attempted arrest, fight with trooper on I-30
(Source: MGN)
Victim shot multiple times on West 59th Street identified
6 injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured
police sirens generic photo
Drive-by shooting during cook-out leaves 7 injured