Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday evening in Karnack.

According to a social media post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff BJ Fletcher requested the investigation after deputies responded to a fight in progress on Lotta Road.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

