Texarkana area seeing more deaths from K2, or synthetic marijuana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana medical facility is joining hands with police to try to prevent the influx of drug overdoses in the area.

“Surely one pill kill and this is a public emergency when we are talking about multiple deaths now,” said Dr. Matt Young, owner of Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital.

Earlier this week, multiple people overdosed on the drug K2, or synthetic marijuana, including two in Texarkana, Texas. Over the past few days, at least two more deaths have been recorded, this time in Texarkana, Ark.

“What we are not 100 percent positive on is how many people this has affected, but maybe not died, that had to be transported or go see a hospital or doctor for medical treatment, because we think that number is going to be significantly higher,” said Les Munn with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Leaders with Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital are teaming with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department to further educate residents of the dangers of purchasing K2 and other drugs off the street.

“Our local EMS has been transferring up to four to five persons per 24-hour shifts most of this week, so it’s very important to get the word out,” said Dr. Young.

Police say they don’t know where the tainted drugs are coming from, but they do say the drugs are plaguing the Texarkana area right now.

“Make sure people are aware with what they get off the streets. One time can truly be deadly, and we want everyone to be aware,” said Dr. Young.

If you have information about where the dangerous K2 drug is originating from, call police.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

