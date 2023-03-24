Taco Wars presented by Prize Fest; more tacos, more drinks, more awesome

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taco Wars is returning with more vendors than ever, continuing to grow after massive support in 2022.

On Saturday, April 29, the Prize Fest event, Taco Wars is returning bigger and better than ever at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Avenue.

The event will have more taco vendors, drink stations, and more capacity to match all of the energy the Ark-La-Tex has brought to the growing festival.

Over a dozen taquerias will be creating their best tacos and salsas to compete for the favor of the judges and audiences alike to take home the grand prize.

“We’re bringing in more of everything this year and are working with vendors to produce more tacos faster than ever before,” states the Taco Wars event page on Facebook.

The admission fee is free. Tacos, drinks, and other items can be bought through a ticket system. Purchase tickets at the door for $1 and exchange the tickets for food and drinks.

If you are interested in the Taco Wars, follow the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/EFRJZVMs. Learn more about Prize Fest by visiting, https://www.prizefest.com/.

