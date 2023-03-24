Sorority’s festival honors legacy of Black art and culture

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Webster Parish, a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha will be celebrating Black art and culture with their 39th Annual Heritage Festival.

On March 25, starting at 9 a.m., the Iota Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will be presenting its 39th Annual Heritage Festival. The event will happen at Webster Junior High School, 700 East Union Street, Minden, Louisiana.

The purpose of the Heritage Festival is to honor the legacy of Black art and culture while showcasing the talented youth in Webster, Bossier, and Caddo parishes.

The festival’s theme this year will be “The Black Experience: Her-story/His-story; A Celebration of Art & Culture”, and focuses on the sorority’s national initiative to uplift our community by celebrating excellence and stimulating culture.

The festival is open to all students in grades k -12 with individual competition in the following categories, art, dance, music, speech, and quiz bowl. Awards will be presented in each area.

“We are thrilled to return to our in-person festival format as we honor Black history and the arts with the youth in our community by showcasing their talents and knowledge. We look forward to increasing cultural awareness in our community through participation and attendance in a fun and engaging environment,” said Chapter President, Dr. Adrienne Moore. “In the words of Michelle Obama, ‘History has shown us that courage can be contagious; and hope can take on a life of its on.’ Join us in celebrating our great legacy of courage and being the flame in the torch representing hope.”

