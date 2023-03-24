Shreveport mayor announces $11.5M proposal to improve city streets, remove blight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux says he’s submitting a proposal to the city council to provide more funding for streets, blight removal, litter pickup, and better lighting.

The mayor made the announcement Friday, March 24. He says next week, he’ll submit legislation to the city council that will provide a “significant increase” in funding for a number of city services.

“As I walked the streets of Shreveport last year during my campaign, I continually heard citizens ask for better and cleaner streets, less blight and improved lighting. I know that our City Council members share these priorities and look forward to working with them to use these new funds wisely,” the mayor said.

The legislation, if approved by the city council, would provide the following funding:

$9.5 million for street improvement projects

$500,000 to demolish blighted houses

$500,000 for weed abatement and property cleanup

$500,000 for street lighting improvements

$500,000 to improve litter pickup along roads

