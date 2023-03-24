Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Severe weather likely across the ArkLaTex today

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures already in the 70s. A gusty south breeze continues to bring in this very warm and moist airmass setting the stage for severe weather. Already this morning, we are tracking some strong storms in portions of Oklahoma and Texas that will likely clip our northwest counties over the next several hours.

Later this afternoon, additional storms will develop along a cold front and march east impacting most of the region. The highest threat of significant severe weather this afternoon will be east of I-49. Several tornadoes appear likely over our eastern parishes with a few that could be violent and long tracked. Elsewhere, damaging wind gusts and large hail will the main concerns. The good news is that the storm threat should shift east quickly with a quiet night expected.

If you’re heading to the big air show on Saturday the weather is looking fantastic with wall to wall sunshine and highs near 80! Sunday starts off nice but a warm front lifting north in the afternoon could bring some scattered storms later in the day. Still a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead into early next week, a front will stall along the gulf coast with several rounds of rain and storms in this region. For the ArkLaTex, we could see some of this activity skirting our southern zones but most of the region should stay dry and mild Monday and Tuesday.

Storm chances will increase for everyone by the end of next week as another storm system and cold front arrive from the west.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe risk on Friday
Severe storms expected to move through on Friday
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
Severe threat ramping up Friday
Soaring temperatures today leading to a severe threat tomorrow
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Latest News

Severe storms likely today
Matt's morning weather update
Severe risk on Friday
Severe storms expected to move through on Friday
Friday severe storms
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Severe risk on Friday
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update