Severe weather likely across the ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures already in the 70s. A gusty south breeze continues to bring in this very warm and moist airmass setting the stage for severe weather. Already this morning, we are tracking some strong storms in portions of Oklahoma and Texas that will likely clip our northwest counties over the next several hours.

Later this afternoon, additional storms will develop along a cold front and march east impacting most of the region. The highest threat of significant severe weather this afternoon will be east of I-49. Several tornadoes appear likely over our eastern parishes with a few that could be violent and long tracked. Elsewhere, damaging wind gusts and large hail will the main concerns. The good news is that the storm threat should shift east quickly with a quiet night expected.

If you’re heading to the big air show on Saturday the weather is looking fantastic with wall to wall sunshine and highs near 80! Sunday starts off nice but a warm front lifting north in the afternoon could bring some scattered storms later in the day. Still a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead into early next week, a front will stall along the gulf coast with several rounds of rain and storms in this region. For the ArkLaTex, we could see some of this activity skirting our southern zones but most of the region should stay dry and mild Monday and Tuesday.

Storm chances will increase for everyone by the end of next week as another storm system and cold front arrive from the west.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

