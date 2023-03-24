Ask the Doctor
Seventh Tap hosting Latin Night to raise money for RASA

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s about to get spicy at Latin Night at Seventh Tap.

José Cardenas, co-owner of Seventh Tap and board member for the Resource Access Service Association (RASA), and Mario Rio Villafuerte joined KSLA Thursday, March 23 to talk about the Latin community, RASA, and a fun night out.

The special event will feature Latin food, culture, and of course, beer. There will also be a special chef bringing the heat. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go toward RASA.

Villafuerte is the cofounder of RASA, northwest Louisiana’s newest nonprofit organization, which advocates for issues affecting the Latino community, including healthcare, education, and business.

The Seventh Tap will also be hosting Chef Gabriel Balderas and his amazing cuisine. His passion for fresh ingredients and innovative take on classic Mexican dishes promises to be perfect for the evening.

Latin Night at Seventh Tap will be held Saturday, April 1 starting at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.

To learn more about the nonprofit organization RASA, visit its site https://www.nwlarasa.org/.

Also, be sure to check out the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3myw40D1O.

