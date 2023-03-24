Ask the Doctor
Officer-involved shooting reported in Harrison Co.

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting Thursday night (March 23).

Officials with the sheriff’s office say deputies responded to a fight in the 2900 block of Lotta Road in Karnack that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Per standard procedure, the Texas Rangers have been called in to do an independent investigation.

The incident reportedly happened around 5 p.m. Law enforcement was still on-scene as of midnight.

Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Karnack on March...
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Karnack on March 23, 2023.(KSLA)
No other information is currently available.

