Nice start to the weekend, but some showers return Sunday

By Jeff Castle
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The threat of severe weather has ended, but stormy conditions may return again later next week. Great weather is expected to kick off the weekend but look for a little rain to return on Sunday.

Showers and a few storms may linger in parts of NW Louisiana this evening, but any chance of rain will end overnight. Skies will be clearing for most areas with temperatures settling back into the 50s later tonight.

Saturday looks like a perfect early spring day. We’ll see lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will warm up nicely reaching highs near 80 by afternoon. If you’re headed to the Defenders of Liberty Airshow at Barksdale AFB don’t forget the sunscreen!

Clouds will start moving back in on Sunday. A few showers and storms will move through during the afternoon hours, but the day won’t be a washout. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s ahead of any afternoon rain. The chance of getting wet is around 40%.

We’ll start off the work week on a dry note with highs Monday in the upper 70s to near 80. Temperatures will cool Tuesday and Wednesday falling back into the low 70s with morning lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures will heat back to around 80 by Thursday and Friday and we’ll also be tracking more showers and storms. The threat of severe weather could return by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

