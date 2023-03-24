Man arrested after armed robbery, stand-off with police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an alleged armed robbery, a man barricaded himself in an attic in a stand-off with police.

On March 23, at 8:05 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an armed robbery on the 2900 block of Marquette Avenue in the Garden Valley neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman was robbed and suspect fled to a residence in the 7100 block of Penny Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

SPD patrol officers attempted to contact the suspect, but he reportedly barricaded himself in the attic of the residence with a firearm.

The SPD’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. The Bossier City Police Department and U.S. Marshals also responded to provide additional resources.

The alleged suspect was identified as Leondrea Crawford, 46. Crawford surrendered without incident at approximately 1 p.m.

Crawford was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery and for warrants from other jurisdictions.

Further charges are pending.

The victim of the robbery was found to be safe.

