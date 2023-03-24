Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car

James Robert Hoffer
James Robert Hoffer(Sabine County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hemphill man is in jail after allegedly dragging a deputy during a traffic stop on March 14.

James Robert Hoffer, 28, of Hemphill, was stopped by the deputy at the intersection of FM 83 and FM 1 around 1 a.m. The deputy saw a baggy in Hoffer’s lap, the report said, but Hoffer denied the claim.

Hoffer then said he was going to leave, and the deputy responded by trying to turn off the car. Hoffer began to drive away, and dragged the deputy a short distance before the deputy went to his car to begin pursuit.

The report goes on to say that Hoffer was seen throwing a baggy out of the car, which was recovered by another deputy who responded. Hoffer was stopped and arrested shortly after he tried to flee.

The arresting deputy had minor injuries after the incident.

Hoffer was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in Sabine County Jail on a $127,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe risk on Friday
Severe storms expected to move through on Friday
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Roy Murry
Director of security for Caddo Schools retiring after almost 3 decades
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
DPS says suspect in Harrison County officer-involved shooting has died
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: First Alert Weather Day