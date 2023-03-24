KSLA discusses opioid addiction, overdose data in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health is taking action to try and combat the state’s opioid abuse issues.

On March 24, KSLA has a discussion with Quinetta Womack, director of clinical operations for the Office of Behavioral Health, about information released by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) relating to the state’s opioid problem and the organization’s plan to address the issue. The organization plans to target resources for treatment throughout the state with focused attention on areas where data shows to be the most challenging.

The Bureau of Health Informatics (BHI) which is within the Office of Public Health (OPH) is supporting this strategy by leveraging data from multiple sources, both internal and external. This will strengthen the readiness, capacity building, and program development for the state.

The Louisiana Opioid Data and Surveillance System is a tool developed to provide access to health professionals, researchers, and decision-makers helping to understand and apply data to help with Louisiana’s opioid abuse reduction efforts.

Statistics:

For more information and to find more statistics, visit https://lodss.ldh.la.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.