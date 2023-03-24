Ask the Doctor
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy DECA chapter heading to nationals

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is seeking help through donations and sponsorship so their students can make a trip to Orlando, Florida for nationals.

The Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy’s DECA chapter will be attending the Regional and National Conferences in Orlando, Florida, where students will compete in several of the 50+ marketing-related events and attend more than 100 college and career exhibits.

Students will also participate in the DECA’s Emerging Leader Series to attain 21st Century Skills. These skills include collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity.

Some of the events students can compete in include School-Based Enterprise, Community Service Project, Personal Financial Literacy, and Fashion Merchandising Promotion Plan.

What is DECA? The DECA chapter offers a wide variety of competitive events for participants. Participants may choose from topics in marketing, finance, hospitality, tourism, sports and entertainment, sales, business law and ethics, retail operations, management, or community involvement to grow their skills.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for their careers.

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is still needing some help getting to Orlando. The academy is seeking donations and sponsorship.

If you are interested in helping out, visit the donation page.

