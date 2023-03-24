Gastrointestinal specialist encourages people to get colonoscopy to prevent colon cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - March is colon cancer awareness month.

One out of twenty-three men and one out of twenty-six women are at risk of developing colorectal cancer. KSLA’s Tamer Knight spoke with a gastrointestinal specialist. They encourage everyone at the age of 45 and above to get a colonoscopy.

“Colon cancer is a very prevalent disease in our country. It is currently listed about number 2 depending on which statistics you look at, as far as causes of cancer related death,” Dr. James C. Hobley said.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. They also say it’s expected to claim the lives of more than 52,000 people this year. This form of cancer is highly preventable if treated properly.

“Prevention is key! And in colon cancer, we have a way of preventing it, and that is by using a tool called colonoscopy. During that procedure, we find pre-cancerous polyps, remove them, therefore decreasing that person’s risk of developing cancer in the first place,” Hobley said.

Doctors say the standard age to begin getting a colonoscopy is 45 years old.

The American Cancer Society also says signs and symptoms of colon cancer may include the following symptoms:

abdominal pain

change in bowels

bleeding

the urge to bowel but no movement

weakness and fatigue

If you’re the recommended age or have a family history of colon cancer, you can schedule a colonoscopy appointment with gastrointestinal specialist in the patient portal or speak with a nurse with Gastrointestinal Specialists AMC.

