Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Fourth felony offender facing lengthy sentence for impersonating officer, handcuffing woman

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, DOB: 7/4/1986
Reginald Jamar Ruffins, DOB: 7/4/1986(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who impersonated a police officer and terrorized a woman during the summer of 2022 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, March 24.

On Thursday, March 23, Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36, was found guilty of false impersonation of a peace officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half.

Back on June 22, 2022, Ruffins went to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments dressed in a ballistic vest, duty rig belt, and was carrying multiple law enforcement style tools, such as handcuffs, a collapsible baton, and pepper spray. The DA’s office says he went into one of the apartments and handcuffed a woman while he searched the apartment for a gun she was legally allowed to have.

The woman’s children were also inside the apartment at the time.

The DA’s office says the woman believed Ruffins was a law enforcement officer and testified in court that he presented himself as such. The DA’s office also says Ruffins had visited the complex several times before this incident trying to get a paid contract with the apartments to do security patrols, and pretended to be an officer with the Shreveport Police Department when speaking with the complex manager.

Ruffins is scheduled to be sentenced April 5. He faces up to two years in prison, however, he has four prior felony convictions in Caddo and Bossier parishes, the DA says, as well as another conviction out of Texas for impersonating an officer. In light of all this, the state plans to file a habitual offender bill against Ruffins. As a result, he faces a mandatory 20-year sentence. He’s also facing up to six months in the Caddo Correctional Center for the false imprisonment conviction.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe risk on Friday
Severe storms expected to move through on Friday
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
5-year-old Mya Patel was precious and full of life, say those close to her
Man responsible for death of Mya Patel will spend the rest of his life behind bars

Latest News

Latin Night at The Seventh Tap & RASA's efforts
Seventh Tap hosting Latin Night to raise money for RASA
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly woman from east Texas dies in wreck after hitting tree
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
KSLA discusses Louisiana's opioid issue
Louisiana Health Department expert discusses state's opioid issues