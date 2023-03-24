Ask the Doctor
Elderly woman from east Texas dies in wreck after hitting tree

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly woman from Maud is dead after a crash in Bowie County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the fatal wreck happened Thursday, March 23 around 2:30 p.m. on FM 2149, about 12 miles north of Maud. Preliminary details show the woman, identified as Phoebie Pitt, 83, was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze east on FM 2149 when for some reason, her car left the road, hit a mailbox, then a culvert, then a tree.

Conditions were clear and roads were dry, Texas DPS says. Pitt was wearing a seat belt. She was taken to St. Michael’s in Texarkana, where she later died.

