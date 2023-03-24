Getting Answers
DPS says suspect in Harrison County officer-involved shooting has died

Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A person has died after a shooting involving a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The confirmation comes from Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas Department of Public Safety. The Texas Rangers were requested to investigate the incident by Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher. Albritton said DPS is still working to notify the shooting victim’s next of kin, as such the victim’s name has yet to be made public.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office on Thursday night, the shooting took place after deputies responded to a fight in progress on Lotta Road in Karnack.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

