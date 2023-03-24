Director of security for Caddo Schools retiring after almost 3 decades

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After almost three decades of service, the director of security for Caddo Parish Public Schools is retiring, school officials announced Friday, March 24.

Roy Murry has been with Caddo Schools for 29 years and also previously had a 14-year career in law enforcement. He served as the chief of police for the Vivian Police Department and worked as deputy sheriff for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Roy has been an exemplary leader and we value his selfless service and commitment to protecting the 37,000 students in our school system,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools. “He dedicated the majority of his professional career to advancing school safety protocols and enhancing procedures to ensure that modern systems are implemented to secure school campuses in Caddo Parish.”

During his time, Murry was in charge of security at nearly 60 schools and various other sites in the district. He developed and administered training for security personnel and other employees. His last day with Caddo Schools will be April 30.

Taking over in his stead will be Don Gibbs.

Don Gibbs (Caddo Parish Public Schools)

“Don is a devoted law enforcement professional who has built critical relationships with the community,” said Dr. Goree. “He is a product of Caddo Schools, has a vested interest in the safety of our students and staff, and has established working partnerships with community organizations, which will play an integral part in his new role with the district.”

The school district says Gibbs recently retired from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and was captain of community programs, communications, and Safety Town. In his 32 years with the sheriff’s office, he managed personnel for the 911 Center, directed crime initiatives, and worked patrol and investigations.

