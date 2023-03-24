Arkansas State Police looking for man who reportedly ran from traffic stop
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The search continues for a man who reportedly ran from police following a routine traffic stop.
Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle around mile marker 2 on I-30 in Texarkana. When the trooper attempted to make an arrest, the person allegedly got into physical altercation with the trooper before running away toward Trinity School north of I-30. The trooper was not injured.
Several law enforcement agencies joined in the search around 10 a.m. Friday morning (March 24).
The suspect has been identified as Ezequiel Duran-Escuadra, 26.
