Arkansas State Police looking for man who reportedly ran from traffic stop

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The search continues for a man who reportedly ran from police following a routine traffic stop.

Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle around mile marker 2 on I-30 in Texarkana. When the trooper attempted to make an arrest, the person allegedly got into physical altercation with the trooper before running away toward Trinity School north of I-30. The trooper was not injured.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana, Ark. (KSLA)

Several law enforcement agencies joined in the search around 10 a.m. Friday morning (March 24).

The suspect has been identified as Ezequiel Duran-Escuadra, 26.

