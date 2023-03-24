Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Arkansas State Police looking for man who reportedly ran from traffic stop

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana,...
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The search continues for a man who reportedly ran from police following a routine traffic stop.

Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle around mile marker 2 on I-30 in Texarkana. When the trooper attempted to make an arrest, the person allegedly got into physical altercation with the trooper before running away toward Trinity School north of I-30. The trooper was not injured.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana,...
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana,...
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on I-30 in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)

Several law enforcement agencies joined in the search around 10 a.m. Friday morning (March 24).

The suspect has been identified as Ezequiel Duran-Escuadra, 26.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe risk on Friday
Severe storms expected to move through on Friday
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
3 girls’ deaths now considered to be homicides
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 25-26,...
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
5-year-old Mya Patel was precious and full of life, say those close to her
Man responsible for death of Mya Patel will spend the rest of his life behind bars

Latest News

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Latin Night at The Seventh Tap & RASA's efforts
Seventh Tap hosting Latin Night to raise money for RASA
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly woman from east Texas dies in wreck after hitting tree
Reginald Jamar Ruffins, DOB: 7/4/1986
Fourth felony offender facing lengthy sentence for impersonating officer, handcuffing woman