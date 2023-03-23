United Way’s Day of Caring hosts nearly 600 volunteers to help nonprofits

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -The Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana, with nearly 600 volunteers from local businesses committed to making a difference in the community.

On May 24, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) will be hosting its annual Day of Caring: Volunteer for the Gold, kicking off with a pep rally at the Bossier City Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.

During the Day of Caring, a team of volunteers of 5-15 people will be partnered with a nonprofit to complete a project that the organization has not has the resources, funds, or manpower to complete. UWNWLA will recruit and organize the volunteers at no expense to the nonprofit.

UWNWLA is planning on meeting the needs of local nonprofits, as well as assembling 2,500 essential needs kits, creating ten community gardens, clean up the communities, and creating five Born Learning Trails, an educational and outdoor activity with games designed to help boost children’s language and literacy development.

“We all have a role to play in making Northwest Louisiana better today than it was yesterday, and our community members are integral to making that a reality,” said UWNWLA Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans. “We recognize that we’re living in challenging times, which means the stakes are higher and the needs are greater. Day of Caring: Volunteer for the Gold is returning to its roots, connecting hundreds of community members to a handful of nonprofits and completing dozens of projects to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

Once projects are complete, the volunteer teams can join UWNWLA for an afterparty that will also be held at the Bossier City Civic Center.

Afterparty activities:

music and karaoke by Treetop Entertainment

games

raffle prizes

lunch provided by UWNWLA

UWNWLA is currently seeking businesses interested in building employee morale and connecting with the community to register their team for Day of Caring. The deadline to register a team is March 20. To sign up your team, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/start-a-doc-team/.

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3fnBHX8t2.

