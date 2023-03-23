The Talk creates conversations between youth, law enforcement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) An organization will give youth and law enforcement the chance to have candid conversations.

On March 24, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) will be presenting its event, The Talk. The event is meant to create conversations between the community’s youth and law enforcement.

The event will be held at Huntington High School, 6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport. Starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Topics:

Social Media and Youth Violence

Mental Health

Youth Perspective of Police: How can we do better?

The moderator for the event will be KSLA’s own Domonique Benn.

Panelists:

Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish superintendent

Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Chief

Dr. LaTienda Pierre, graduate coordinator for LSUS MEDCI and MEDL programs, racial justice coordinator for YWCA of NWLA

Martha Tyler, founder, and CEO of Moms on a Mission

To register for this event, email Melissa Thompson, at mthompson@noblenatl.org, or call 980-205-2162. All attendees must pre-register.

For more information about the event, visit the website at https://noblenational.org/.

