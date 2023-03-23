Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

The Talk creates conversations between youth, law enforcement

Presented by NOBLE
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) An organization will give youth and law enforcement the chance to have candid conversations.

On March 24, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) will be presenting its event, The Talk. The event is meant to create conversations between the community’s youth and law enforcement.

The event will be held at Huntington High School, 6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport. Starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Topics:

  • Social Media and Youth Violence
  • Mental Health
  • Youth Perspective of Police: How can we do better?
  • The moderator for the event will be KSLA’s own Domonique Benn.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish superintendent
  • Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Chief
  • Dr. LaTienda Pierre, graduate coordinator for LSUS MEDCI and MEDL programs, racial justice coordinator for YWCA of NWLA
  • Martha Tyler, founder, and CEO of Moms on a Mission

To register for this event, email Melissa Thompson, at mthompson@noblenatl.org, or call 980-205-2162. All attendees must pre-register.

For more information about the event, visit the website at https://noblenational.org/.

KSLA Café interviews>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
SPD was called to Fullerton Street for a reported shooting.
One person shot at Villa Norte Apartments
A woman crashed her car into the church.
Woman crashes car into Broadmoor Baptist Church
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman

Latest News

Day of Caring
United Way’s Day of Caring hosts nearly 600 volunteers to help nonprofits
Earth by Christaine Drieling presented at Central ARTstation
Earth by Christaine Drieling presented at Central ARTstation
United Way talks about its event Day of Caring
United Way talks about its Day of Caring event
U.S. Navy Band visits elementary school
U.S. Navy Band visits elementary school