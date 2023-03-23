SPD investigates drive-by shooting on Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was altered to a shooting along S Lakeshore Drive on Wednesday, March 22.

The drive-by shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Police say nobody was shot, but the gunman possibly shot at people inside a car. No one was hit by the bullets.

According to SPD, the passenger in the vehicle was cut by glass from the windshield.

This is a developing story.

