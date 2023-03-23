Ask the Doctor
SPD to host violent crime symposium in May as part of continued efforts to curb shootings

Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In light of recent violent crime, the Shreveport Police Department says it plans to host a symposium to address the issues as part of a three-year Public Safety Partnership (PSP) grant.

The symposium will be held in early May.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

According to a news release from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office, the following parties met with the mayor on March 10 to discuss cooperative efforts to reduce violent crime in the city:

  • Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator
  • Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart
  • United States Attorney Brandon Brown
  • Louisiana State Police
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

The mayor’s office says these people and departments are in frequent contact with one another to address crime. The Violent Crime Abatement Team was formed back in 2021 to help address violent crime in north Louisiana. Officials say one of the main goals of the team is to get illegally obtained weapons off the streets, particularly those in the hands of juveniles.

The mayor’s office says the U.S. prosecutes very few juvenile cases involving guns because of internal restrictions on juvenile prosecutions.

“In light of the continued shooting violence in Shreveport, it is important that all law enforcement agencies continue and enhance their cooperative efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes and, when possible, to take them off the streets before they can commit more serious crimes,” Mayor Arceneaux said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

