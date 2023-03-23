Soaring temperatures today leading to a severe threat tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. Like the past couple mornings, we could see some sprinkles or light drizzle at times but many places will stay dry.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will break allowing for plenty of sunshine and this, combined with a southwest breeze, will allow temperatures to soar. Highs will reach into the mid and even upper 80s in some spots!

Looking ahead to Friday, a cold front will approach from the west with a major severe weather threat evolving by afternoon. A few storms could actually be ongoing during the early morning hours across our far northwest zones and these could pose a hail and wind threat. Then we might see a brief lull in the active weather around midday before severe storms develop along the cold front by mid afternoon. Large hail, damaging wind and several tornadoes appear likely with these afternoon storms with the highest potential in our eastern parishes. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

For this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic if you’re heading to the air show on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Sunday is also trending much drier as the system we’ve been talking about is pushing farther south. We could still see a few afternoon storms, especially south, but a majority of the day should be dry and comfortable.

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern looks mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s through next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.