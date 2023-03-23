Shreveport city marshal candidate: James Jefferson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin met with a candidate running for Shreveport city marshal to hear how he plans to make Shreveport better.

Each day leading up to the election, one of the candidates will be highlighted (in no particular order). The four candidates are Grayson Boucher, James Jefferson, Donald Gaut and Anthony Johnson. KSLA heard from Donald Gaut on March 22. Now, we’re learning more about Shreveport’s interim city marshal, James Jefferson on March 23.

“I always had a passion to just be a public servant. I love serving people, and I just have a passion for law enforcement,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson has worked in law enforcement for more than twenty years. Seventeen of those years, he’s been working at the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office.

“I’m very involved in the community and the citizens know it. I’m not one of those guys that just pops up when it’s time to get elected. Not only myself but my entire staff always are in partnership with different organizations,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson became interim city marshal after the unexpected passing of longtime city marshal Charlie Caldwell. Jefferson says he worked very closely with Caldwell.

“He always told me, ‘Hey, you can be the next city marshal’, and I took it to heart. One of the things he inspired me taught me if you learn everything that the marshal’s office has to earn and that way it can help you along your career,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says that he has already implemented new programs as city marshal, and if he’s elected, he will continue to help the community.

“I implemented the truancy welfare check program. I partnered up with the Caddo Parish School Board because I saw a need that, you know, to help the schools out. There’s a lot of kids that are not going to school. And so, like including myself and my deputies, they have been instructed, if you see a kid that’s walking the streets during normal school hours, we want to find out why you not going to school,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says Caldwell inspired him to become city marshal, and he hopes to win to continue Caldwell’s legacy.

“He didn’t have to choose me. He could’ve chosen anyone else, so I I’m very appreciative. I’m very grateful that Marshal Caldwell saw something I didn’t see in myself.”

You can cast your vote for the city marshal at the election Saturday, March 25.

