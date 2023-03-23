REV Entertainment updates public on its plans for multi-sport facility in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — REV Entertainment has provided an update on its proposal to build a world-class ballpark right in the middle of the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

In October, the city announced a partnership with REV Entertainment to build the multi-sport facility.

Despite efforts to block the demolition of the old Fair Grounds Field, REV leaders were back in town updating residents on their plans Wednesday, March 22.

“We think it’ll add a lot as a community point of pride and as a gathering place for people to come. We’re proposing a world-class ballpark right in the middle of the Fair Grounds adjacent to and close to Hirsch (Memorial) Coliseum and the Independence Bowl and bring a lot more than that,” Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment, said during the gathering at Bilberry Park.

The company’s plan shows hotels and restaurants, among other things.

“On top of the ballpark, we’re looking at a mixed-use development that’ll have a bar and restaurant concept. A place for people to come before and after the game, before and after events at Hirsch and Independence,” Decker said.

“We’re looking at adding a hotel. We’ve worked with the city to visualize basically a three-part plan that could add more development.”

Some people said the facility could be positive for the community.

“Taking that area that’s not in use and putting it into use and then different opportunities that can be presented to people from the city or around,” said Niesha Walpool, secretary of the Queensborough Neighborhood Association.

“It’s not just baseball, it’s a 365-day-a-year project,” Sam Brock observed. “They plan to bring events to the city all the time. It won’t just be baseball season and then the area’s dead. They’ll be life-breathing into that area 365 days a year if this works out.”

Louisiana state Rep. Cedric Glover said: “I’m always excited when I hear about well-established, well-reputed folks coming into Shreveport interested in investing into this community.”

The plan hinges on demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Linc Coleman, of U.L. Coleman Cos., has fought to stop the demolition.

“We’re interested in marshaling the city’s assets, being prudent about how the money is spent. The city doesn’t have an unlimited budget for things to spend,” Coleman said. “We have a lot of sewer systems and water systems. Streets that need to be repaired. Unfunded pension funds. So we need to address those things and we need to have entertainment for our community, too. So we need to be prudent in how we handle assets.”

REV Entertainment said if everything works out, they are expecting the facility to be completed by 2026.

